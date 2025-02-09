Open Menu

RugbyU: Six Nations Results And Standings

Published February 09, 2025

Twickenham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Six Nations Championship results and standings after Saturday's matches:

At Stadio Olimpico, Rome:

Italy 22 Wales 15

At Twickenham, London:

England 26 France 25

Playing Sunday

At Murrayfield, Edinburgh:

Scotland v Ireland (1500 GMT)

Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

France 2 1 0 1 68 26 2 6

England 2 1 0 1 48 52 2 6

Scotland 1 1 0 0 31 19 1 5

Ireland 1 1 0 0 27 22 1 5

Italy 2 1 0 1 41 46 0 4

Wales 2 0 0 2 15 65 1 1

Remaining Fixtures (all times GMT)

Feb 22: Wales v Ireland (1415)

Feb 22: England v Scotland (1645)

Feb 23: Italy v France (1500)

Mar 08: Ireland v France (1415)

Mar 08: Scotland v Wales (1645)

Mar 09: England v Italy (1500)

Mar 15: Italy v Ireland (1415)

Mar 15: Wales v England (1645)

Mar 15: France v Scotland (2000)

Previous Results

Jan 31: France 43 Wales 0

Feb 01: Scotland 31 Italy 19

Feb 01: Ireland 27 England 22

