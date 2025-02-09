RugbyU: Six Nations Results And Standings
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2025 | 12:50 AM
Twickenham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Six Nations Championship results and standings after Saturday's matches:
At Stadio Olimpico, Rome:
Italy 22 Wales 15
At Twickenham, London:
England 26 France 25
Playing Sunday
At Murrayfield, Edinburgh:
Scotland v Ireland (1500 GMT)
Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
France 2 1 0 1 68 26 2 6
England 2 1 0 1 48 52 2 6
Scotland 1 1 0 0 31 19 1 5
Ireland 1 1 0 0 27 22 1 5
Italy 2 1 0 1 41 46 0 4
Wales 2 0 0 2 15 65 1 1
Remaining Fixtures (all times GMT)
Feb 22: Wales v Ireland (1415)
Feb 22: England v Scotland (1645)
Feb 23: Italy v France (1500)
Mar 08: Ireland v France (1415)
Mar 08: Scotland v Wales (1645)
Mar 09: England v Italy (1500)
Mar 15: Italy v Ireland (1415)
Mar 15: Wales v England (1645)
Mar 15: France v Scotland (2000)
Previous Results
Jan 31: France 43 Wales 0
Feb 01: Scotland 31 Italy 19
Feb 01: Ireland 27 England 22
