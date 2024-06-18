RugbyU: South Africa Team To Play Wales
Umer Jamshaid Published June 18, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) South Africa team to play Wales in a one-off Test at Twickenham on Saturday:
Team (15-1)
Aphelele Fassi; Edwill van der Merwe, Jesse Kriel, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi; Jordan Hendrikse, Faf de Klerk; Evan Roos, Pieter-Steph du Toit (capt), Kwagga Smith; Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth; Vincent Koch, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche
Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Frans Malherbe, Salmaan Moerat, Ben-Jason Dixon, Grant Williams, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Damian de Allende
Coach: Rassie Erasmus (RSA)
