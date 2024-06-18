Open Menu

RugbyU: South Africa Team To Play Wales

Published June 18, 2024

RugbyU: South Africa team to play Wales

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) South Africa team to play Wales in a one-off Test at Twickenham on Saturday:

Team (15-1)

Aphelele Fassi; Edwill van der Merwe, Jesse Kriel, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi; Jordan Hendrikse, Faf de Klerk; Evan Roos, Pieter-Steph du Toit (capt), Kwagga Smith; Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth; Vincent Koch, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche

Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Frans Malherbe, Salmaan Moerat, Ben-Jason Dixon, Grant Williams, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Damian de Allende

Coach: Rassie Erasmus (RSA)

