RugbyU: Wales Team To Play Fiji
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Wales team to play Fiji in a one-off rugby Test at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, on Sunday (kick-off 1340 GMT):
Wales (15-1)
Cameron Winnett; Mason Grady, Max Llewellyn, Ben Thomas, Blair Murray; Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams; Aaron Wainwright, Tommy Reffell, Taine Plumtree; Adam Beard, Will Rowlands; Archie Griffin, Dewi Lake (capt), Gareth Thomas
Replacements: Ryan Elias, Nicky Smith, Keiron Assiratti, Christ Tshiunza, James Botham, Jac Morgan, Ellis Bevan, Sam Costelow
Coach: Warren Gatland (NZL)
