RugbyU: Wales team to play Scotland in Six Nations

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2024 | 07:32 PM

Wales team to play Scotland in a Six Nations international at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 1645 GMT)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Wales team to play Scotland in a Six Nations international at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 1645 GMT):

Wales (15-1)

Cameron Winnett; Josh Adams, Owen Watkin, Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer; Sam Costelow, Gareth Davies; Aaron Wainwright, Tommy Reffell, James Botham; Adam Beard, Dafydd Jenkins (capt); Leon Brown, Ryan Elias, Corey Domachowski

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Kemsley Mathias, Keiron Assiratti, Teddy Williams, Alex Mann, Tomos Williams, Ioan Lloyd, Mason Grady

Coach: Warren Gatland (NZL)

