RugbyU: Wales v Ireland Six Nations teams

Wales V Ireland Six Nations Teams

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 09:10 AM

Wales v Ireland Six Nations teams

Cardiff, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Teams for the Six Nations match between Wales and Ireland at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff on Saturday (kick-off 1415 GMT):

Wales (15-1)

Blair Murray; Tom Rogers, Max Llewellyn, Ben Thomas, Ellis Mee; Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams; Taulupe Faletau, Tommy Reffell, Jac Morgan (capt); Dafydd Jenkins, Will Rowlands; WillGriff John, Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith

Replacements: Evan Lloyd, Gareth Thomas, Henry Thomas, Teddy Williams, Aaron Wainwright, Rhodri Williams, Jarrod Evans, Joe Roberts

Coach: Matt Sherratt (ENG)

Ireland (15-1)

Jamie Osborne; Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Peter O'Mahony; Tadhg Beirne, Joe McCarthy; Thomas Clarkson, Dan Sheehan (capt), Andrew Porter

Replacements: Gus McCarthy, Jack Boyle, Finlay Bealham, James Ryan, Cian Prendergast, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Bundee Aki

Coach: Simon Easterby (IRL)

Referee: Christophe Ridley (ENG)

afp

