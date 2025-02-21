RugbyU: Wales V Ireland Six Nations Teams
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 09:10 AM
Cardiff, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Teams for the Six Nations match between Wales and Ireland at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff on Saturday (kick-off 1415 GMT):
Wales (15-1)
Blair Murray; Tom Rogers, Max Llewellyn, Ben Thomas, Ellis Mee; Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams; Taulupe Faletau, Tommy Reffell, Jac Morgan (capt); Dafydd Jenkins, Will Rowlands; WillGriff John, Elliot Dee, Nicky Smith
Replacements: Evan Lloyd, Gareth Thomas, Henry Thomas, Teddy Williams, Aaron Wainwright, Rhodri Williams, Jarrod Evans, Joe Roberts
Coach: Matt Sherratt (ENG)
Ireland (15-1)
Jamie Osborne; Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Peter O'Mahony; Tadhg Beirne, Joe McCarthy; Thomas Clarkson, Dan Sheehan (capt), Andrew Porter
Replacements: Gus McCarthy, Jack Boyle, Finlay Bealham, James Ryan, Cian Prendergast, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Bundee Aki
Coach: Simon Easterby (IRL)
Referee: Christophe Ridley (ENG)
afp
Recent Stories
EU maritime transport: progress made, but environmental, sustainability challeng ..
Sharjah, Neuchâtel explore collaboration in manufacturing, innovation
AUS partners with UT Dallas to launch accelerated 4+1 engineering programme
Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Teenager Andreeva youngest semi-finalist after defeating ..
UAE discusses enhancing parliamentary cooperation with Iran, Tajikistan
Hazza bin Zayed receives Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed at Al Maqam Palace in Al A ..
137th Canton Fair launches on April 15 - May 5 in China
Xposure 2025 brings 320 powerful stories to its big screen; unforgettable treat ..
Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship to get underway tomorrow with ..
ECC approves income tax exemptions for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
IPRI holds discussion to improve governance, public service
Efforts being made to improve common man’s life: Coordinator to Prime Minister ..
More Stories From World
-
Mexico says won't accept US 'invasion' in fight against cartels4 minutes ago
-
Syria war monitor says Israel hits illegal crossings on Lebanon border4 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: Wales v Ireland Six Nations teams4 minutes ago
-
Fishermen, sailing champions clean up trash-covered Rio island4 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Conference League results - collated4 minutes ago
-
Roma reach Europa League last 16 as 10-man Ajax scrape through4 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table4 minutes ago
-
Barcelona face Las Palmas with Liga lead strength test beckoning24 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP Qatar Open results - collated24 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz dumped out by Lehecka in Qatar Open quarters24 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Europa League results - collated24 minutes ago
-
Monaco battle to save season after Champions League exit54 minutes ago