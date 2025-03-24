RugbyU: Women's Six Nations Results And Standings
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) results and standings in the 2025 Women's Six Nations after Sunday's match:
At York Community Stadium, York
England 38 Italy 5
Played Saturday
At Ravenhill, Belfast
Ireland 15 France 27
At Hive Stadium, Edinburgh
Scotland 24 Wales 21
Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
England 1 1 0 0 38 5 1 5
France 1 1 0 0 27 15 0 4
Scotland 1 1 0 0 24 21 0 4
Wales 1 0 0 1 21 24 1 1
Ireland 1 0 0 1 15 27 0 0
Italy 1 0 0 1 5 38 0 0
Remaining fixtures (all times GMT)
Mar 29: France v Scotland (1300)
Mar 29: Wales v England (1645)
Mar 30: Italy v Ireland (1400)
Apr 12: France v Wales (1145)
Apr 12: Ireland v England (1545)
Apr 13: Scotland v Italy (1400)
Apr 19: Italy v France (1200)
Apr 19: England v Scotland (1545)
Apr 20: Wales v Ireland (1400)
Apr 26: Italy v Wales (1115)
Apr 26: Scotland v Ireland (1330)
Apr 26: England v France (1545)
