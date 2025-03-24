Open Menu

RugbyU: Women's Six Nations Results And Standings

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2025 | 01:10 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) results and standings in the 2025 Women's Six Nations after Sunday's match:

At York Community Stadium, York

England 38 Italy 5

Played Saturday

At Ravenhill, Belfast

Ireland 15 France 27

At Hive Stadium, Edinburgh

Scotland 24 Wales 21

Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

England 1 1 0 0 38 5 1 5

France 1 1 0 0 27 15 0 4

Scotland 1 1 0 0 24 21 0 4

Wales 1 0 0 1 21 24 1 1

Ireland 1 0 0 1 15 27 0 0

Italy 1 0 0 1 5 38 0 0

Remaining fixtures (all times GMT)

Mar 29: France v Scotland (1300)

Mar 29: Wales v England (1645)

Mar 30: Italy v Ireland (1400)

Apr 12: France v Wales (1145)

Apr 12: Ireland v England (1545)

Apr 13: Scotland v Italy (1400)

Apr 19: Italy v France (1200)

Apr 19: England v Scotland (1545)

Apr 20: Wales v Ireland (1400)

Apr 26: Italy v Wales (1115)

Apr 26: Scotland v Ireland (1330)

Apr 26: England v France (1545)

