Open Menu

RugbyU: Women's Six Nations Results And Standings

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2025 | 11:10 PM

RugbyU: Women's Six Nations results and standings

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) results and standings in the Women's Six Nations after Saturday's early match:

France 42 Wales 12

Playing later (times GMT)

Ireland v England (1545)

Playing Sunday

Scotland v Italy (1400)

Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

France 3 3 0 0 107 42 2 14

England 2 2 0 0 105 17 2 10

Ireland 2 1 0 1 69 39 1 5

Scotland 2 1 0 1 39 59 0 4

Wales 3 0 0 3 45 133 1 1

Italy 2 0 0 2 17 92 0 0

Remaining fixtures (all times GMT)

Apr 19: Italy v France (1200)

Apr 19: England v Scotland (1545)

Apr 20: Wales v Ireland (1400)

Apr 26: Italy v Wales (1115)

Apr 26: Scotland v Ireland (1330)

Apr 26: England v France (1545)

Previous Results

Mar 22: Ireland 15 France 27

Mar 22: Scotland 24 Wales 21

Mar 23: England 38 Italy 5

Mar 29: France 38 Scotland 15

Mar 29: Wales 12 England 67

Mar 30: Italy 12 Ireland 54

Recent Stories

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

56 seconds ago
 UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

2 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

2 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception

2 hours ago
 Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied te ..

Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied territories grave breach of Gene ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Frie ..

Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Friendship Hospital in Dubai

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 confer ..

Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 conference

3 hours ago
 Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries

Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries

3 hours ago
 Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors ..

Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors from over 50 countries

3 hours ago
 UAE hosts 23rd edition of Asia and Middle East Bri ..

UAE hosts 23rd edition of Asia and Middle East Bridge Qualifiers with participat ..

3 hours ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities to hos ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities to host Citizenship, Identity, and S ..

3 hours ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs1800 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices increase by Rs1800 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World