Open Menu

RugbyU: Women's Six Nations Results And Standings - Collated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2025 | 12:30 AM

RugbyU: Women's Six Nations results and standings - collated

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) results and standings in the Women's Six Nations after Saturday's matches:

France 42 Wales 12

Ireland 5 England 49

Playing Sunday

Scotland v Italy (1400 GMT)

Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

England 3 3 0 0 154 22 3 15

France 3 3 0 0 107 42 2 14

Ireland 3 1 0 2 74 88 1 5

Scotland 2 1 0 1 39 59 0 4

Wales 3 0 0 3 45 133 1 1

Italy 2 0 0 2 17 92 0 0

Remaining fixtures (all times GMT)

Apr 19: Italy v France (1200)

Apr 19: England v Scotland (1545)

Apr 20: Wales v Ireland (1400)

Apr 26: Italy v Wales (1115)

Apr 26: Scotland v Ireland (1330)

Apr 26: England v France (1545)

Previous results

Mar 22: Ireland 15 France 27

Mar 22: Scotland 24 Wales 21

Mar 23: England 38 Italy 5

Mar 29: France 38 Scotland 15

Mar 29: Wales 12 England 67

Mar 30: Italy 12 Ireland 54

Recent Stories

PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by fou ..

PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets

29 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformat ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation

1 hour ago
 Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to st ..

Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds

1 hour ago
 Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

3 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

3 hours ago
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception

3 hours ago
 Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied te ..

Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied territories grave breach of Gene ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Frie ..

Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Friendship Hospital in Dubai

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 confer ..

Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 conference

4 hours ago
 Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries

Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries

4 hours ago
 Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors ..

Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors from over 50 countries

4 hours ago

More Stories From World