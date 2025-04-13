RugbyU: Women's Six Nations Results And Standings - Collated
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2025 | 12:30 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) results and standings in the Women's Six Nations after Saturday's matches:
France 42 Wales 12
Ireland 5 England 49
Playing Sunday
Scotland v Italy (1400 GMT)
Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
England 3 3 0 0 154 22 3 15
France 3 3 0 0 107 42 2 14
Ireland 3 1 0 2 74 88 1 5
Scotland 2 1 0 1 39 59 0 4
Wales 3 0 0 3 45 133 1 1
Italy 2 0 0 2 17 92 0 0
Remaining fixtures (all times GMT)
Apr 19: Italy v France (1200)
Apr 19: England v Scotland (1545)
Apr 20: Wales v Ireland (1400)
Apr 26: Italy v Wales (1115)
Apr 26: Scotland v Ireland (1330)
Apr 26: England v France (1545)
Previous results
Mar 22: Ireland 15 France 27
Mar 22: Scotland 24 Wales 21
Mar 23: England 38 Italy 5
Mar 29: France 38 Scotland 15
Mar 29: Wales 12 England 67
Mar 30: Italy 12 Ireland 54
Recent Stories
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception
Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied territories grave breach of Gene ..
Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Friendship Hospital in Dubai
Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 conference
Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries
Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors from over 50 countries
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table6 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: Women's Six Nations results and standings - collated6 minutes ago
-
Formula One: Bahrain Grand Prix grid6 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update6 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table16 minutes ago
-
Pogacar 'here to go for it' in Paris-Roubaix debut16 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table16 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results16 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results - collated26 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz to face Italy's Musetti in Monte Carlo final26 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results26 minutes ago
-
Leverkusen title hopes take hit in Union stalemate36 minutes ago