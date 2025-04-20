Open Menu

RugbyU: Women's Six Nations Results And Standings

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2025 | 01:10 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Results and standings in the Women's Six Nations after Saturday's matches:

Italy 21 France 34

England 59 Scotland 7

Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

England 4 4 0 0 213 29 4 20

France 4 4 0 0 141 63 3 19

Ireland 3 1 0 2 74 88 1 5

Italy 4 1 0 3 63 143 1 5

Scotland 4 1 0 3 63 143 0 4

Wales 3 0 0 3 45 133 1 1

Remaining fixtures (all times GMT)

Apr 20: Wales v Ireland (1400)

Apr 26: Italy v Wales (1115)

Apr 26: Scotland v Ireland (1330)

Apr 26: England v France (1545)

Previous results:

Mar 22: Ireland 15 France 27

Mar 22: Scotland 24 Wales 21

Mar 23: England 38 Italy 5

Mar 29: France 38 Scotland 15

Mar 29: Wales 12 England 67

Mar 30: Italy 12 Ireland 54

April 12: France 42 Wales 12

April 12: Ireland 5 England 49

April 13: Scotland 17 Italy 25

