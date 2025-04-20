RugbyU: Women's Six Nations Results And Standings
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Results and standings in the Women's Six Nations after Saturday's matches:
Italy 21 France 34
England 59 Scotland 7
Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
England 4 4 0 0 213 29 4 20
France 4 4 0 0 141 63 3 19
Ireland 3 1 0 2 74 88 1 5
Italy 4 1 0 3 63 143 1 5
Scotland 4 1 0 3 63 143 0 4
Wales 3 0 0 3 45 133 1 1
Remaining fixtures (all times GMT)
Apr 20: Wales v Ireland (1400)
Apr 26: Italy v Wales (1115)
Apr 26: Scotland v Ireland (1330)
Apr 26: England v France (1545)
Previous results:
Mar 22: Ireland 15 France 27
Mar 22: Scotland 24 Wales 21
Mar 23: England 38 Italy 5
Mar 29: France 38 Scotland 15
Mar 29: Wales 12 England 67
Mar 30: Italy 12 Ireland 54
April 12: France 42 Wales 12
April 12: Ireland 5 England 49
April 13: Scotland 17 Italy 25
