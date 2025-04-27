Open Menu

RugbyU: Women's Six Nations Results And Standings

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2025 | 08:10 PM

RugbyU: Women's Six Nations results and standings

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Results and final standings in the women's Six Nations after Sunday's match:

Italy 44 Wales 12

Saturday

England 43 France 42

Scotland 26 Ireland 19

Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):

England 5 5 0 0 256 71 5 28

France 5 4 0 1 183 106 5 21

Ireland 5 2 0 3 133 128 3 11

Italy 5 2 0 3 107 155 2 10

Scotland 5 2 0 3 89 162 1 9

Wales 5 0 0 5 71 217 1 1

Previous results:

Mar 22: Ireland 15 France 27

Mar 22: Scotland 24 Wales 21

Mar 23: England 38 Italy 5

Mar 29: France 38 Scotland 15

Mar 29: Wales 12 England 67

Mar 30: Italy 12 Ireland 54

April 12: France 42 Wales 12

April 12: Ireland 5 England 49

April 13: Scotland 17 Italy 25

April 19: Italy 21 France 34

April 19: England 59 Scotland 7

April 20: Wales 14 Ireland 40

afp

More Stories From World