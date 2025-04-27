RugbyU: Women's Six Nations Results And Standings
Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2025 | 08:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Results and final standings in the women's Six Nations after Sunday's match:
Italy 44 Wales 12
Saturday
England 43 France 42
Scotland 26 Ireland 19
Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points):
England 5 5 0 0 256 71 5 28
France 5 4 0 1 183 106 5 21
Ireland 5 2 0 3 133 128 3 11
Italy 5 2 0 3 107 155 2 10
Scotland 5 2 0 3 89 162 1 9
Wales 5 0 0 5 71 217 1 1
Previous results:
Mar 22: Ireland 15 France 27
Mar 22: Scotland 24 Wales 21
Mar 23: England 38 Italy 5
Mar 29: France 38 Scotland 15
Mar 29: Wales 12 England 67
Mar 30: Italy 12 Ireland 54
April 12: France 42 Wales 12
April 12: Ireland 5 England 49
April 13: Scotland 17 Italy 25
April 19: Italy 21 France 34
April 19: England 59 Scotland 7
April 20: Wales 14 Ireland 40
afp
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From World
-
Liverpool primed for Premier League title party5 minutes ago
-
Bessent defends 'strategic uncertainty' of Trump tariffs5 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: Women's Six Nations results and standings6 minutes ago
-
Zelensky says Ukraine still fighting in Russia's Kursk6 minutes ago
-
Spanish MotoGP results6 minutes ago
-
Australian PM says he trusts Trump on defence ties26 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results1 hour ago
-
Gaza ministry says hundreds of war missing confirmed dead, toll at 52,2431 hour ago
-
Qatar PM sees some progress on Gaza truce1 hour ago
-
Nine killed as driver plows into Filipino festival in Canada1 hour ago
-
Crowds flock to Pope Francis tomb, as eyes turn to conclave2 hours ago
-
Karachi Mayor explores Shanghai partnership for sustainable development3 hours ago