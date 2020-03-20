UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ruins Of Dwelling Dating Back 5,500 Years Discovered In China's Shanxi

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 03:59 PM

Ruins of dwelling dating back 5,500 years discovered in China's Shanxi

Archaeologists said they have found the foundations of seven houses in pentagonal structure dating back around 5,500 years in north China's Shanxi Province, providing new clues to the origin of cave dwellings

TAIYUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Archaeologists said they have found the foundations of seven houses in pentagonal structure dating back around 5,500 years in north China's Shanxi Province, providing new clues to the origin of cave dwellings.

The house foundations, facing north and a river, were discovered at the Neolithic ruins in Degang, a village in the city of Lvliang. The largest foundation covered an area of over 130 square meters, and the other ones were about 20 square meters, according to the Shanxi provincial archaeological research institute.

Zhang Guanghui, a researcher with the institute, said the pentagonal house foundations were popular about 5,500 years ago, and have been discovered mainly in Henan, Shanxi and Shaanxi provinces.

The largest one is relatively well preserved and consists of a gateway, fire pit, living space, walls and other parts. Several pieces of pottery were unearthed in the southeast corner of the living space.

Zhang said that according to their discoveries, the remaining original walls of the foundations were up to now the earliest curved walls found by Chinese archaeologists, which was expected to bring the history of cave dwellings from the late stage to the middle stage of Yangshao Culture.

The Yangshao Culture, dating back to 5,000 to 7,000 years ago, originated on the middle reaches of the Yellow River and is considered an important stream of Chinese civilization.

Related Topics

Fire China From

Recent Stories

Solidarity, hope and coordinated global response n ..

1 minute ago

Moscow Arranging Putin's Participation in 'Virtual ..

7 minutes ago

234 under treatment for coronavirus in Sindh

7 minutes ago

Turkey neutralizes 4 YPG/PKK terrorists in N. Syri ..

7 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements report ..

7 minutes ago

Govt to clear refunds within March, grant export r ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.