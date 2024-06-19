Ruiz Ready To Play Starring Role Again For Spain Against Italy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Gelsenkirchen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Spain are hoping the "exceptional" Fabian Ruiz can again be the difference-maker when they look to build on an impressive win against Croatia in their second Euro 2024 outing against Italy on Thursday.
The meeting between the reigning European champions and the three-time winners of the competition in Gelsenkirchen is the standout tie of the opening round at the tournament.
Top spot in Group B, and a theoretically easier last-16 draw, is at stake as the two sides aim to build on victories in their opening matches.
Italy came from behind to beat Albania, while Ruiz was outstanding as Spain thumped 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Croatia 3-0.
Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Ruiz, 28, set up the opener for Alvaro Morata and scored himself with a classy finish as he outshone all those around him, including Croatia captain Luka Modric.
That game confirmed the importance to Luis de la Fuente's Spain team of a player who was not taken to the last World Cup by former coach Luis Enrique.
"What can I tell you about Fabian Ruiz? He's an exceptional player, he's at the top level. If he wasn't called Fabian you would be talking a lot more about him," said De la Fuente.
"Based on what we've seen from him on a daily basis he's fantastic and has brilliant technique, we know what he brings to the team.
"We should recognise the quality that he has. He has real imagination."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
More Stories From World
-
Baseball legend Willie Mays dead at 93: family1 second ago
-
South Africa's Ramaphosa to be sworn in as president4 seconds ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher12 seconds ago
-
Kenya scraps most new tax hikes amid protest clashes17 seconds ago
-
Southgate faces Foden dilemma ahead of England's Euro clash with Danes21 seconds ago
-
Murray wins Queen's opener in 1,000th match of career, Alcaraz advances10 minutes ago
-
Conceicao snatches Portugal comeback win over Czechs10 minutes ago
-
AI goes mainstream as 'AI PCs' hit the market10 minutes ago
-
Messi takes center stage again for Copa America40 minutes ago
-
Nvidia becomes world's most valuable company on stock market9 hours ago
-
Zverev and Sinner fight back to win Halle openers9 hours ago
-
Djokovic to play at Paris Games: Serbia Olympic Committee9 hours ago