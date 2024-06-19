Ruiz ready to play starring role again for Spain against Italy

(@FahadShabbir)

Gelsenkirchen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Spain are hoping the "exceptional" Fabian Ruiz can again be the difference-maker when they look to build on an impressive win against Croatia in their second Euro 2024 outing against Italy on Thursday.

The meeting between the reigning European champions and the three-time winners of the competition in Gelsenkirchen is the standout tie of the opening round at the tournament.

Top spot in Group B, and a theoretically easier last-16 draw, is at stake as the two sides aim to build on victories in their opening matches.

Italy came from behind to beat Albania, while Ruiz was outstanding as Spain thumped 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Croatia 3-0.

Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Ruiz, 28, set up the opener for Alvaro Morata and scored himself with a classy finish as he outshone all those around him, including Croatia captain Luka Modric.

That game confirmed the importance to Luis de la Fuente's Spain team of a player who was not taken to the last World Cup by former coach Luis Enrique.

"What can I tell you about Fabian Ruiz? He's an exceptional player, he's at the top level. If he wasn't called Fabian you would be talking a lot more about him," said De la Fuente.

"Based on what we've seen from him on a daily basis he's fantastic and has brilliant technique, we know what he brings to the team.

"We should recognise the quality that he has. He has real imagination."