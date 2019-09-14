UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 12:30 AM

Rukban 'Administration' Did Not Let In UN Buses to Evacuate People - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) The "administration" of the Rukban camp in Syria did not let in UN buses to evacuate people, the militants want to keep the refugees as a human shield, Maj. Gen. Alexey Bakin, head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, said at a briefing Friday.

"The so-called camp administration, controlled by illegal armed units, issued a statement refusing admission to the camp for UN buses to evacuate temporarily displaced persons wishing to leave Rukban. Given the camp's population can't leave its territory without coordination with the command of the illegal armed unit, we regard this statement as yet another evidence of the militants' intention to keep the refugees in Rukban as a human shield," he said.

More Stories From World

