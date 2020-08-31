(@FahadShabbir)

PODGORICA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The reign of the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) of President Milo Djukanovic has ended, opposition figure Milan Knezevic told Sputnik on Sunday after first exit polls showed that the major opposition coalition, For the Future of Montenegro, was leading in the Montenegrin parliamentary elections.

An exit poll conducted by an NGO called the Center for Monitoring and Research (CEMI) showed that opposition parties have gained over 50 percent of the vote, while the ruling DPS party received 34.

7 percent.

"It is known for certain that the DPS with permanent coalition partners does not have a parliamentary majority. According to the processed data from the polling places, I can say that the Democratic Front, together with the rest of the opposition parties, reached the formation of a parliamentary majority," Knezevic told Sputnik, adding that Montenegrin people have managed to achieve the main victory and the country "finally came to the change of power."