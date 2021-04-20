UrduPoint.com
Rules Set By One Country Cannot Be Imposed On Others - Chinese President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 08:10 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) International affairs must be resolved through consultations, and the rules established by one or several countries cannot be imposed on others, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

"International affairs must be resolved through common consultations, the future and destiny of the world must be in the hands of all states, and the rules established by one or several countries cannot be imposed on others," Xi said at the opening of the economic forum in the town of Boao via videoconference.

He said the world needed justice, not despotism, adding that big countries should show more responsibility.

