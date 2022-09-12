UrduPoint.com

Ruling Bloc Leads By Slim Margin In Swedish Parliamentary Elections - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2022 | 04:10 AM

Ruling Bloc Leads by Slim Margin in Swedish Parliamentary Elections - Reports

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Sweden's ruling left-wing bloc is narrowly ahead of the ring-wing alliance in the general election, The Local reports citing an exit poll from the SVT public broadcaster.

According to the exit poll, the ruling bloc (Social Democrats, the Green Party, the Centre Party, and the Left Party) has 49.8% of voter support. Meanwhile, the opposition alliance has 49.2% of the votes.

The exit poll suggests that the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats party could become the second largest party in Sweden's parliament, the Riksdag, for the first time.

Parliamentary elections were held in Sweden on Sunday. The elections take place every four years to choose 349 members in the Swedish parliament. The left-wing Social Democratic Party, led by Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, currently has the largest number of seats in parliament, but the Sunday vote can change the situation due to public concerns over rising immigration and crime.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote Magdalena Alliance Sweden Democrats Sunday From Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz ’s legal battle for  passport: LHC ..

Maryam Nawaz ’s legal battle for  passport: LHC may constitute fresh division ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

19 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

19 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fu ..

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fund

1 day ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

1 day ago
 William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windso ..

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windsor Castle

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.