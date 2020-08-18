Ruling Bulgarian Party Submits New Constitution Draft to Parliament

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Bulgaria's conservative ruling party GERB submitted a draft of a new constitution to parliament on Monday in the hope that it will end weeks of anti-government protests.

"The chairwoman of the GERB parliamentary group, Dr. Daniela Daritkova, has submitted the draft of a new Bulgarian constitution to the National Assembly," the party's statement read.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said last week he would seek to overhaul the basic law so that the president would not have a say in the appointment of the chief prosecutor and top judges.

The governing party, which does not have a majority, also wants to cut the number of seats in parliament and its constitutional review body.

Lawmakers will be invited to debate the draft next week. The opposition Socialists and the right-wing Volya Movement have rejected the proposal. President Rumen Radev said he had no trust in Borissov's government.