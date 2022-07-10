UrduPoint.com

Ruling Coalition Leads In Election To Japan's Upper House - Exit Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 10, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Ruling Coalition Leads in Election to Japan's Upper House - Exit Poll

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2022) The ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and the Komeito party is leading in the election to the upper house of the Japanese parliament, the NHK broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing exit polls.

According to the NHK, the voting began at 07:00 local time (22:00 GMT, Saturday) and ended at 20:00 (11:00 GMT) at 1,700 polling places throughout the country. Two hours before the end of the voting, the turnout was estimated at 27.38%, with some 16.12 million people, or around 15% of all voters, having cast their ballots in an early voting.

Elections to the Japanese upper house are held every three years, with half of the deputies being reelected.

In the current election, 545 candidates from 15 parties are running for 125 seats, with 50 deputies being elected according to party lists. In total, 178 candidates announced their intention to take part in the election.

The ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party, led by incumbent Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and the Komeito party are expected to win the majority of seats in the 248-seat chamber, according to the Kyodo news pol published earlier in the week.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Chamber Sunday All From Pakistan Oilfields Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

9 hours ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

17 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

17 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on auspicious ..

PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

17 hours ago
 President felicitates nation, Islamic world on Eid ..

President felicitates nation, Islamic world on Eid-ul-Azha

17 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.