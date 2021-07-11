UrduPoint.com
Ruling Ethiopian Party Wins Parliamentary Polls By Landslide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 01:10 AM

Ruling Ethiopian Party Wins Parliamentary Polls by Landslide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) Ethiopia's Prosperity Party of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won 410 seats out of a total of 436 that were up for grabs, according to results announced Saturday by the National Election board.

Two biggest opposition parties, the National Movement of the Amhara (NAMA) and the Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice (Ezema), won less than 10 seats apiece.

The June 21 election was the first for Abiy Ahmed since his rise to power in 2018. His party's definitive victory will keep him in office for five more years.

The vote comes at a time when the Ethiopian premier, a Nobel prize winner, is facing international criticism over his crackdown on the northern Tigray region, which has pushed hundreds of thousands to the brink of starvation.

