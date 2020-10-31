UrduPoint.com
Ruling Georgian Dream Headed For Election Win With 55% Of Vote - Exit Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 09:39 PM

Georgia's governing party Georgian Dream looked headed for the victory in Sunday's parliamentary election, with exit polls giving it a strong lead over the opposition

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) Georgia's governing party Georgian Dream looked headed for the victory in Sunday's parliamentary election, with exit polls giving it a strong lead over the opposition.

An exit poll by the Imedi broadcaster awarded the ruling party 55 percent of the vote, while a survey commissioned to Survation by the Rustavi-2 television channel put it slightly lower, at 52.

26 percent.

A poll by the Formula tv channel gave Georgian Dream 46 percent of the vote, with the Mtavari Arxi online news channel putting it ahead of the rivals with 41 percent.

More Stories From World

