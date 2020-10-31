Ruling Georgian Dream Headed For Election Win With 55% Of Vote - Exit Poll
Georgia's governing party Georgian Dream looked headed for the victory in Sunday's parliamentary election, with exit polls giving it a strong lead over the opposition
TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) Georgia's governing party Georgian Dream looked headed for the victory in Sunday's parliamentary election, with exit polls giving it a strong lead over the opposition.
An exit poll by the Imedi broadcaster awarded the ruling party 55 percent of the vote, while a survey commissioned to Survation by the Rustavi-2 television channel put it slightly lower, at 52.
26 percent.
A poll by the Formula tv channel gave Georgian Dream 46 percent of the vote, with the Mtavari Arxi online news channel putting it ahead of the rivals with 41 percent.