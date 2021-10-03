UrduPoint.com

Ruling Georgian Dream Leads In Municipal Polls With 39% Of Vote Counted

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 10:50 AM

Ruling Georgian Dream Leads in Municipal Polls With 39% of Vote Counted

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) The governing Georgian Dream party was ahead in municipal polls with 48% of the vote against former president Mikheil Saakashvili's United National Movement's 31% after 39% of ballots were counted as of Sunday.

Georgians went to the polls on Saturday to elect mayors and lawmakers to district parliaments.

Mikheil Saakashvili was arrested in the former Soviet republic a day before the polls opened. He faces corruption charges.

The mayoral vote in the Georgian capital will go into a runoff after neither candidate secured at least 50% of the vote. With 42% of ballots counted, Kakha Kaladze of Georgian Dream was at 45% and followed by the Movement's Nika Melia at 34%.

Related Topics

Corruption Vote Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Expo 2020 exudes hope and confidence

UAE Press: Expo 2020 exudes hope and confidence

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

3 hours ago
 Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: ..

Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: SADC

11 hours ago
 No further extension in deadline for filing tax re ..

No further extension in deadline for filing tax returns: FBR

11 hours ago
 40th Sharjah International Book Fair begins on Nov ..

40th Sharjah International Book Fair begins on November 3

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.