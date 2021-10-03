Ruling Georgian Dream Leads in Municipal Polls With 39% of Vote Counted

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) The governing Georgian Dream party was ahead in municipal polls with 48% of the vote against former president Mikheil Saakashvili's United National Movement's 31% after 39% of ballots were counted as of Sunday.

Georgians went to the polls on Saturday to elect mayors and lawmakers to district parliaments.

Mikheil Saakashvili was arrested in the former Soviet republic a day before the polls opened. He faces corruption charges.

The mayoral vote in the Georgian capital will go into a runoff after neither candidate secured at least 50% of the vote. With 42% of ballots counted, Kakha Kaladze of Georgian Dream was at 45% and followed by the Movement's Nika Melia at 34%.