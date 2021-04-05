Ruling German Alliance Stops Public Opinion Free Fall 10 Points Below February Level

Germany's governing conservatives have reversed their downward trend by 1 percentage point in the latest survey of voting intentions by Insa and are now polling at 27 percent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Germany's governing conservatives have reversed their downward trend by 1 percentage point in the latest survey of voting intentions by Insa and are now polling at 27 percent.

This is still a far cry from the support of 37 percent that the CDU/CSU alliance enjoyed in mid-February.

The Socialists, conservatives' long-time coalition partners, shed a point from last week's poll to score 17 percent of the vote.

The Greens and the Left remained at respectively 21 and 7 percent. The right-wing AfD gained a point to poll at 12 percent, while the business-friendly FDP lost a point and is now on 10 percent.

The grand coalition of conservatives and Socialists stands to win only 44 percent of the vote.

"The political sentiment has remained stable at Easter time. Even though the alliance stopped the downward trend, there are potential majority [coalitions] that can be formed to challenge it," Insa chief Hermann Binkert said.

The opinion poll was conducted for the Bild daily among 3,020 people from March 30 to April 1, almost six months before the Federal election, which will see Germany replace Chancellor Angela Merkel after 16 years in power.