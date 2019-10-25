Ruling Greek Party Says Will Present Constitutional Change Proposals in November

(@imziishan)

Greece's ruling New Democracy party will present its proposals for changing the constitution at a sitting on November 11, the chair of the party's parliamentary committee said on Friday

Evripidis Stylianidis was quoted as saying by the Kathimerini daily that the proposals included a "new horizontal separation of powers in such a way so that one cannot dominate over the other.

The governing party also aims to change the electoral laws, such as rules for voting from abroad. All lawmakers agreed during the presentation that there was no need for dissolving parliament if a president was not elected.