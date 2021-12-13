Ruling in Klyushin Case Not Final, Appeal Possible - Swiss Federal Office of Justice

The decision to extradite Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin to the United States is not final, he can appeal it in the Federal Court of Switzerland, Swiss Federal Office of Justice spokesman Raphael Frei told Sputnik

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The decision to extradite Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin to the United States is not final, he can appeal it in the Federal Court of Switzerland, Swiss Federal Office of Justice spokesman Raphael Frei told Sputnik.

"As an administrative body, the Federal Office of Justice does not comment on court decisions. I can only confirm that the decision of the Federal Criminal Court is not yet final.

As a rule, an appeal against the decision of the Federal Criminal Court on extradition can be filed with the Federal Supreme Court in 'high priority' cases, in particular when there are indications of significant deficiencies in the criminal proceedings in the requesting country," he said.

On Monday, the Swiss Federal Criminal Court rejected an appeal against the decision to extradite Klyushin to the United States, as it did not see the political content in the case against the Russian.