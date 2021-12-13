UrduPoint.com

Ruling In Klyushin Case Not Final, Appeal Possible - Swiss Federal Office Of Justice

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 09:20 PM

Ruling in Klyushin Case Not Final, Appeal Possible - Swiss Federal Office of Justice

The decision to extradite Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin to the United States is not final, he can appeal it in the Federal Court of Switzerland, Swiss Federal Office of Justice spokesman Raphael Frei told Sputnik

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The decision to extradite Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin to the United States is not final, he can appeal it in the Federal Court of Switzerland, Swiss Federal Office of Justice spokesman Raphael Frei told Sputnik.

"As an administrative body, the Federal Office of Justice does not comment on court decisions. I can only confirm that the decision of the Federal Criminal Court is not yet final.

As a rule, an appeal against the decision of the Federal Criminal Court on extradition can be filed with the Federal Supreme Court in 'high priority' cases, in particular when there are indications of significant deficiencies in the criminal proceedings in the requesting country," he said.

On Monday, the Swiss Federal Criminal Court rejected an appeal against the decision to extradite Klyushin to the United States, as it did not see the political content in the case against the Russian.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Russia United States Switzerland Criminals Court

Recent Stories

At Least 64 People Dead in Kentucky Tornadoes, Num ..

At Least 64 People Dead in Kentucky Tornadoes, Number Likely to Increase - Gover ..

55 seconds ago
 Roshnai gate opens for public and tourists

Roshnai gate opens for public and tourists

58 seconds ago
 Steps afoot to make polio campaign successful in K ..

Steps afoot to make polio campaign successful in Kohlu: DC Qurban Ali Magsi

1 minute ago
 Govt, stakeholders review SME policy

Govt, stakeholders review SME policy

1 minute ago
 Bell Textron to Build Flight Training Devices for ..

Bell Textron to Build Flight Training Devices for Czech Helicopter Fleet - State ..

5 minutes ago
 Govt to resolve fertilizer industry's issues on pr ..

Govt to resolve fertilizer industry's issues on priority basis: Tarin

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.