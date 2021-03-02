Ruling on Nord Stream 2 Lawsuit on Third Energy Package Expected in June - German Cabinet

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Germany expects the court to make a ruling on a lawsuit by Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, against the decision not to exclude the pipeline from the EU gas directive, the German cabinet said in a written response to a parliamentary inquiry posted on the Bundestag website.

"Oral debate has been scheduled by the Dusseldorf court for April 21, 2021. In June, the court may make a ruling," the document says.

In May 2020, the German Federal Network Agency refused to exempt Nord Stream 2 from the requirements of the updated EU gas directive.

According to the regulator's decision, the gas pipeline was not completed by May 23, 2019, as a result, it falls under the amendments that have come into force with the norms of the EU Third Energy Package.

Among other things, the directive requires that the pipeline entering the EU either be partially filled by an alternative supplier, or that the part of it, which runs through the EU, belong to a third company. Nord Stream 2 AG filed a lawsuit with the Dusseldorf court against the decision.