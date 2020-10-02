Ruling Palestinian Movements Condemn Arrest of Hamas Leader

(@FahadShabbir)

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The Gaza Strip-based Hamas movement and the West Bank-controlling Fatah political party have slammed the detention of one of the Hamas leaders, Hassan Yousef, by Israel's security forces earlier on Friday.

On Friday morning, Israeli servicemen arrested the movement's top leader, who had already served an over 20-year term in Israeli prisons. In April of 2019, the Israeli authorities arrested him again, with him being released on July 23 of this year.

"Hassan Yousef's detention in Ramallah is part of an arrest and brutal threats campaign against Hamas' leaders and its members in the West Bank.

We reiterate that the arrest will not disrupt the path of Palestine's unity and reconciliation, which the leader has worked on while being free," Hamas said in a statement.

Fatah Secretary General Jibril Rajoub, in turn, told the Palestinian Authority's WAFA news agency that such a step was an act of the "continued aggression against our people that lasts for decades."

According to media reports, no public charges have yet been filed against Yousef.