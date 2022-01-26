The United Russia party has asked the authorities to provide military assistance to self-proclaimed Donbas republics, Vladimir Vasiliyev, the head of the United Russia group in the State Duma, said on Wednesday

"We believe that we cannot leave people to the mercy of the Kiev regime in the conditions of the upcoming aggression. In this regard, we appeal to the leadership of our country to provide assistance to the (self-proclaimed) Luhansk and Donetsk republics in the form of supplies of military products necessary to deter aggression, as well as to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of their citizens," Vasiliyev told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.