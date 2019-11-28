Ruling party candidate concedes defeat in Uruguay presidential election

The ruling Broad Front candidate in Uruguay's presidential election Thursday conceded defeat to Luis Lacalle Pou of the center-right National Party, bringing an end to 15 years of leftist rule

Montevideo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The ruling Broad Front candidate in Uruguay 's presidential election Thursday conceded defeat to Luis Lacalle Pou of the center-right National Party, bringing an end to 15 years of leftist rule.

The trend witnessed in an ongoing vote recount after Sunday's cliffhanger election "isn't changing, and therefore we greet the elected president Luis Lacalle Pou," said Daniel Martinez in a tweet.