Ruling Party Candidate Concedes Defeat In Uruguay Presidential Election
Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 10:30 PM
The ruling Broad Front candidate in Uruguay's presidential election Thursday conceded defeat to Luis Lacalle Pou of the center-right National Party, bringing an end to 15 years of leftist rule
The trend witnessed in an ongoing vote recount after Sunday's cliffhanger election "isn't changing, and therefore we greet the elected president Luis Lacalle Pou," said Daniel Martinez in a tweet.