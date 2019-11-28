UrduPoint.com
Ruling Party Candidate Concedes Defeat In Uruguay Presidential Election

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 10:30 PM

Montevideo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The ruling Broad Front candidate in Uruguay's presidential election Thursday conceded defeat to Luis Lacalle Pou of the center-right National Party, bringing an end to 15 years of leftist rule.

The trend witnessed in an ongoing vote recount after Sunday's cliffhanger election "isn't changing, and therefore we greet the elected president Luis Lacalle Pou," said Daniel Martinez in a tweet.

