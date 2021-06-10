MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, a candidate at the Mongolian presidential election from the ruling Mongolian People's Party, won the race with 67% of the vote, Mongolian news agency Montsame reported on Wednesday.

As of 11:30 p.m. local time (15:30 GMT), Khurelsukh is said to be supported by 793,800 voters or 67% of the electorate. He has already issued a statement of thanks to voters.

Meanwhile, the candidate of the Right Person Electoral Coalition alliance, Dangaasuren Enkhbat, won 237,900 votes, and Democratic Party's Sodnomzundui Erdene won over 69,900 votes.

The voter turnout was at 52.7%. The Mongolian president is elected for a six-year term.

Earlier in the month, Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh told Sputnik that no matter who is elected president, they will support the development of relations with Russia.