UrduPoint.com

Ruling Party In Moldova Ready To Form New Cabinet - Head Of Parliament

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Ruling Party in Moldova Ready to Form New Cabinet - Head of Parliament

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The ruling Party of Action and Solidarity in Moldova is ready to ensure the formation of a new government after the resignation of the country's prime minister, Parliament Head Igor Grosu said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita announced her resignation.

"The Action and Solidarity party faction supports and will ensure the formation of a new government that will focus on security and economic development," Grosu said on social media.

The official thanked Gavrilita for her dedication and efforts as prime minister.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Social Media Moldova Government

Recent Stories

Breakbulk Middle East 2023 unites top decision-mak ..

Breakbulk Middle East 2023 unites top decision-makers through Breakbulk Global S ..

9 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives team from Khalifa Centr ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives team from Khalifa Centre for Genetic Engineering and ..

9 minutes ago
 International Defence Conference 2023 to attract p ..

International Defence Conference 2023 to attract prominent global leaders from d ..

24 minutes ago
 Japan to send relief aid to quake-hit Syria

Japan to send relief aid to quake-hit Syria

39 minutes ago
 Komal Rizvi opens up about sufferings and abusive ..

Komal Rizvi opens up about sufferings and abusive marriage

39 minutes ago
 UAE, Japan discuss cooperation in human resources ..

UAE, Japan discuss cooperation in human resources development

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.