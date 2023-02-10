Ruling Party in Moldova Ready to Form New Cabinet - Head of Parliament

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The ruling Party of Action and Solidarity in Moldova is ready to ensure the formation of a new government after the resignation of the country's prime minister, Parliament Head Igor Grosu said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita announced her resignation.

"The Action and Solidarity party faction supports and will ensure the formation of a new government that will focus on security and economic development," Grosu said on social media.

The official thanked Gavrilita for her dedication and efforts as prime minister.