Ruling Party of Tajikistan Nominates Incumbent President for Re-Election

Tajikistan's ruling People's Democratic Party has nominated incumbent President Emomali Rahmon for re-election at the upcoming vote, a Sputnik corespondent reported Thursday

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Tajikistan's ruling People's Democratic Party has nominated incumbent President Emomali Rahmon for re-election at the upcoming vote, a Sputnik corespondent reported Thursday.

The nomination was backed by all 1,000 participants in the party meeting.

The election will be held on October 11.