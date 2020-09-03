Ruling Party Of Tajikistan Nominates Incumbent President For Re-Election
Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 01:29 PM
Tajikistan's ruling People's Democratic Party has nominated incumbent President Emomali Rahmon for re-election at the upcoming vote, a Sputnik corespondent reported Thursday
The nomination was backed by all 1,000 participants in the party meeting.