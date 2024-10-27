Ruling Party Set To Win Georgia Election Amid Opposition Protests
Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Georgia's ruling party claimed victory in a legislative election Saturday that the pro-western opposition denounced as a "constitutional coup" and could deal a new blow to the Caucasus country's hopes of joining the European Union.
If the partial results confirm the victory of the Georgian Dream party, the country could be heading for closer ties with neighbouring Russia.
Brussels has harshly criticised the Georgian Dream's policies and said the election would play a decisive role in Georgia's chances of joining the EU.
With votes from more than 70 percent of precincts counted, the central election commission said Georgian Dream was leading with 53 percent, while the main opposition union was on 38 percent.
That would give Georgian Dream 89 seats in the 150-member parliament -- enough to govern but short of the absolute majority it wants to make sweeping constitutional changes. Final results were expected on Sunday.
"Georgian Dream has secured a solid majority", the party's executive secretary, Mamuka Mdinaradze, told reporters.
Tina Bokuchava, leader of the opposition United National Movement (UNM), which campaigned on a pro-European platform, said however the results were "falsified" and the election "stolen".
"This is an attempt to steal Georgia's future," she said, insisting that the UNM did not accept the results.
"We hope that the opposition will be united in all calls for action that will be announced in the hours to come."
Nika Gvaramia, leader of the Akhali party, called it a "a constitutional coup" by the government. "Georgian Dream will not stay in power," he said.
The opposition has staged mass demonstrations in recent months against what it says are government attempts to curtail democratic freedoms and steer the country of four million off its pro-Western course.
Rival exit polls published after voting ended had shown the ruling party and the opposition ahead.
Pro-opposition Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili hailed a victory for "European Georgia" despite "attempts to rig" the vote after one exit poll said the opposition won.
After another showed a win for the government, Georgian Dream's billionaire founder Bidzina Ivanishvili hailed the party's "success" at a post-election rally where he pumped his fist in celebration.
"I assure you, our country will achieve great success in the next four years. We will do a lot," he said.
Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is also friendly with Moscow, was quick to hail Georgian Dream's "overwhelming victory" on social media.
