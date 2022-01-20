UrduPoint.com

Ruling To Hand Scythian Gold To Kiev May Be Appealed Until January 26 - Dutch Court

Published January 20, 2022

Ruling to Hand Scythian Gold to Kiev May Be Appealed Until January 26 - Dutch Court

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Crimean museums have time until January 26 to appeal the ruling of the Amsterdam court of appeal on the transfer of Scythian gold to Ukraine, a Dutch Supreme Court spokesman told Sputnik.

On October 26, 2021, the Amsterdam court of appeal ruled that the collection of Scythian gold should be transferred to Ukraine. The decision can be appealed in the Supreme Court of the Netherlands. Crimean museums were in favor of appealing the ruling, but the cassation was not filed yet.

"We have not yet received a request for an appeal. The deadline for filing is January 26, 2022," the spokesman said.

A collection of Scythian gold from four Crimean museums, consisting of about 2,000 artifacts, was taken for an exhibition at the Allard Pearson Museum in Amsterdam in early February 2014. After the peninsula's reunification with Russia in March 2014, the Dutch museum opted not to transfer the artifacts to Ukraine or Crimea pending the decision of a competent judge or an agreement between the parties.

