Ruling United Russia Ahead In General Election With Over 44% - Election Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The United Russia ruling party is winning in the country's parliamentary election with 44.26 percent of the vote, the Russian Central Election Commission data showed after over 25 percent of the ballots were counted.

United Russia is currently in the lead in 183 single-mandate constituencies, according to election commission data released after 25.7 percent of the ballots were counted.

The Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) is second with 22.

31 percent (leading in 18 single-mandate constituencies).

The Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) is third with 8.5 percent, while the "A Just Russia - For Truth" social-democratic party is fourth with 7.32 percent.

Russian legislative elections took place in all regions of the country on September 17-19. The State Duma is elected for a five-year term under a mixed electoral system ” 225 lawmakers are elected on party lists, and another 225 on single-mandate Constituencies in one round.

