Ruling United Russia Party Leading in Parliamentary Vote With 45.09% - Election Commission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) The United Russia ruling party is in the lead with 45.09 percent, according to data from the Russian Central Election Commission released after 30 percent of the ballots in the general election have been counted.

The Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) is second with 21.88 percent. The Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) is third with 8.37 percent, while the "A Just Russia - For Truth" social-democratic party is fourth with 7.38 percent.

The New People party is also passing the necessary 5-percent threshold, with 6.35 percent.