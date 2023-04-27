UrduPoint.com

Rumors About Erdogan's Poor Health Pursuing Political Goals - President's Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Rumors about poor health of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pursue political goals since he continues to perform his official duties as usual, a source in Erdogan's office told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Erdogan suspended a live interview after falling ill. Following a long break, he said he had caught stomach flu. The next day, he had to cancel several election campaign events on doctors' advice. Following the cut interview, some media reported Erdogan had suffered a heart attack.

"I say this to you clearly - these rumors are pursuing political goals, these rumors come from the ill-wishers of our country. The President continues his activities in working order," the source said.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish president's office denied the reports about the heart attack and stated Erdogan had "a mild cold" and he is in "very good" health.

On Thursday, the Turkish president is expected to address the fuel loading ceremony at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant via video link.

