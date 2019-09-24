UrduPoint.com
Rumors About Trump-Zelenskyy Phone Call Based On Information From Dubious Source - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 06:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Reports of US President Donald Trump allegedly threatening to withhold security assistance to Ukraine if it failed to cooperate with an investigation into the activities of former US Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter are based on information from an unreliable source, media report.

Last week, US media reported citing a "whistleblower's complaint" that during a July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump urged the Ukrainian leader several times to cooperate with a corruption probe into Hunter Biden's business dealings with a Ukraine gas company.

Fox news reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter, that the whistleblower did not have "firsthand knowledge" of the phone conversation.

"@FoxNews bombshell information reports that the so-called Whistleblower did not have firsthand knowledge of that phone conversation with Ukraine's President. Wow!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the US leader said he did not threaten to withhold security assistance to Ukraine if it did not investigate an alleged corruption case involving the Biden family.

Trump also said he may consider authorizing the release of the transcript of the phone conversation he had with Zelenskyy in July.

Trump is expected to meet with Zelenskyy later this week.

