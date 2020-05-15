(@FahadShabbir)

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Syrian opposition figures alleging the possibility of President Bashar Assad's resignation mistake their own hopes for the reality, Mahmoud Afandi, the secretary of the Syrian opposition movement Popular Diplomacy, told Sputnik.

Media reports, citing Syrian opposition, have recently suggested that Assad might step down soon and that the issue of his resignation is being discussed by Russia, Turkey and Iran within the Astana format. The rumors have not been confirmed officially by any party.

"These opposition figures just really want it, and they have no other means left. Previously they used to blame the Syrian government for bombings, but now there are no more bombings, because the Moscow agreement is in effect. Therefore, they have started to advance their agenda in such a manner," Afandi said.

The opposition is merely taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic and the fact that countries are more concerned with domestic issues and the economic fallout, the politician said.

"The whole world is struggling to cope with coronavirus, including Russia, the United States and Europe, so the global powers have no time for Assad's fate now.

Taking advantage of the situation, some opposition figures began to give out interviews claiming that Russia is considering Assad's resignation. ... They just mistake the wish for the reality," he continued.

Afandi noted that Russia has always insisted on the Syrian people's right to independently decide the fate of their country and elect their president.

"Definitely, Russia is by no means going to discuss the removal of Assad, because, firstly, there is no replacement now, and secondly, this contradicts the position of Russia that the fate of Syria should be decided by the Syrian people," Afandi said.

UN Security Council Resolution 2254 clearly states that the future of Syria will be decided through the work of the constitutional committee and elections, and "this cannot be denied," he added.

Resolution 2254, adopted in December 2015, serves as the legal basis for the international settlement efforts and aims to promote a political process owned and implemented by the Syrians themselves.