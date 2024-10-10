Run blitz edges India and South Africa closer to World Cup semi-finals

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) India and South Africa piled up the two highest totals at the Women's T20 World Cup on Wednesday to stay on track for the semi-finals.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and opener Smriti Mandhana hit half-centuries as India defeated Sri Lanka by 82 runs.

India made a tournament high of 172-3 from their 20 overs before Sri Lanka were dismissed for 90 off the penultimate ball of the match.

Earlier, South Africa produced a superb all-round performance to thrash Scotland by 80 runs.

South Africa chalked up 166-5 in their 20 overs before the Scots, playing in their first World Cup, were bowled out for 86.

India now have two wins in three games ahead of their final Group A match with six-time champions Australia on Sunday.

The top two teams from each of the five-nation pools make the semi-finals.

Mandhana made 50 from 38 balls with four fours and a six to register her 27th T20 international fifty.

She also shared a 98-run opening stand with Shafali Verma (43) before Kaur put on a blistering display of shot-making.

The captain reached her 13th half-century in the format off 27 balls and finished undefeated on 52 with eight boundaries and a six.

Just as important for India, Kaur showed little effect of the neck injury she had suffered in the win over Pakistan at the weekend.

"It was one of those days when I was in my zone, whenever ball was in my zone, I went hard. I was only thinking about positives," said Kaur.

In reply, Asian champions Sri Lanka collapsed to 6-3 inside three overs before Kavisha Dilhari (21) and Anushka Sanjeewani (20) put on 37 for the fourth wicket.

But they always struggled to keep up the run rate with Ama Kanchana (19) the only other player to reach double figures.

For India, fast bowler Arundhati Reddy and leg-spinner Asha Sobhana returned identical figures of 3-19 in their four overs.

"We struggled even in the bowling. We dropped catches. We didn't bowl in the right areas. Batters including me didn't do a good job. We have to rethink what we have to do and bounce back," said disconsolate Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu.

The result means that Sri Lanka have no chance of making the semi-finals after three defeats.

- 'Ruthless' South Africa -

Scotland are also out of contention after suffering a third loss in three games.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, South Africa chalked up 166-5 in their 20 overs with captain Laura Wolvaardt (40), Tazmin Brits (43) and Marizanne Kapp (43) all feasting on some weak bowling and poor fielding.

Scotland were never in the chase and slumped to 86 all out in 17.5 overs.

"We felt the best chance to win the game was to put a lot of runs on the board and restrict them," said Wolvaardt.

"We wanted to be ruthless and show what we are about and kill it off the way we did."

The win lifts South Africa, beaten by Australia in the final of the 2023 edition, to the top of Group B.

Scotland made life hard for themselves, dropping a simple chance when Wolvaardt was on just two.

The skipper made them pay as she clubbed five fours and a six in her 27-ball 40.

Brits hit five fours and a six in her 43 while Kapp smashed her 43 off just 23 balls, enough to give her the player of the match award.

Nonkululeko Mlaba was the most successful of the South African bowlers, picking up 3-12 in her four overs.

South Africa play their final group game against Bangladesh in Dubai on Saturday, knowing that a win will give them a great chance of reaching the semi-finals.