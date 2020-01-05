UrduPoint.com
Run-Off Presidential Election Taking Place In Croatia - Electoral Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 05:10 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) Polls in Croatia are open as Zoran Milanovic, the leader of Social Democratic Party, is facing incumbent President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic in the second round of the presidential election on Sunday, according to the State Electoral Commission.

"Polling stations have opened in due time, voting has begun throughout the country," the commission said.

In the first round, Milanovic received 29.55 percent of the vote, while his opponent, Grabar-Kitarovic, got 26.

65 percent. The latest survey by market research firm Ipsos from January 2 said that Milanovic had a three-percent lead over Grabar-Kitarovic.

"The turnout at 11.30 local time [10:30 GMT] was 18.87 percent," the commission added, specifying that the voting takes place without any serious incidents.

The presidential post in Croatia is largely ceremonial. Nonetheless, the president formally commands the military and represents the country abroad.

