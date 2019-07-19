UrduPoint.com
Runaway Truck Kills 8 Children In Philippines: Officials

Fri 19th July 2019 | 12:28 PM

Runaway truck kills 8 children in Philippines: officials

Eight schoolchildren were among nine people killed Friday aboard a runaway truck that crashed in central Philippines while transporting them to a sports activity, the authorities said

Manila, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Eight schoolchildren were among nine people killed Friday aboard a runaway truck that crashed in central Philippines while transporting them to a sports activity, the authorities said.

The dump truck's brakes failed while it descended a mountain road outside Boljoon town centre with about 30 children and a few parents and teachers crammed on the truck bed, town mayor Merlou Derama told AFP.

"The driver tried to slow the vehicle by brushing its side against the mountain," Derama said, adding it fell on its side instead.

Three girls and five boys aged between 11 and 12 and a mother died immediately, while five other children were taken to hospital, he added.

Boljoon police said they planned to ask state prosecutors to file charges of multiple homicide against the driver, who was unhurt.

The local government lent the vehicle to the remote school to transport its athletes to a competition in Boljoon because transport options are limited in the area, Mayor Derama said.

Last month, another dump truck rolled over on a mountainous road in eastern Camarines Sur province, killing 13 people according to local police.

