UrduPoint.com

Runner-Up Candidate's Party In Nigeria's Presidential Election Says Not Recognizing Result

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2023 | 04:30 AM

Runner-Up Candidate's Party in Nigeria's Presidential Election Says Not Recognizing Result

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of Nigeria, whose presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, the ex-vice president, came second in the presidential election, said on Thursday that it does not recognize the election results and demands that they be canceled.

On Wednesday, the candidate from Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress party and former governor of the southwestern state of Lagos, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was elected the new president of the country. Tinubu scored over 8.7 million votes, while Abubakar received over 6.9 million votes.

"The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on behalf of all members of the PDP, rejects in its entirely the declaration and return of the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinube, as President-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)," the party said in a statement published on Twitter, adding that the party "demands that INEC immediately withdraws the Certificate of Return issued to the Presidential Candidate of the APC and cancel the Presidential election declaration in line with its powers.

"

According to the party, the INEC "acted contrary" to the provisions of Nigeria's constitution, the Electoral Act 2022, and the INEC Guidelines and Regulations for the conduct of the 2023 presidential election. The party claimed that the election "was marred by deliberate malpractices," including the INEC's refusal or failure to transmit the results from the polling units directly to the commission's server and website, prompting the "alteration, falsification, switching of results and allocation of figures in favour of the APC."

"The PDP holds that its Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar clearly won the February 25, 2023 Presidential election having evidently scored the majority of lawful votes cast by Nigerians ate the Polling Units," the statement read.

Earlier in the day, another presidential candidate, Nigerian businessman Peter Obi who gained some 6.1 million votes, also announced his intention to challenge the election results in court.

The 2023 Nigerian presidential election took place on February 25. In connection with this procedure, the authorities closed the country's land borders for two days.

Related Topics

Election Governor APC Twitter Lagos Nigeria February Congress All From Million Court

Recent Stories

King of Malaysia leaves UAE

King of Malaysia leaves UAE

3 hours ago
 UAEIIC, JOIN sign MoU to enhance cooperation, buil ..

UAEIIC, JOIN sign MoU to enhance cooperation, build investment capabilities

4 hours ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi hails UAE’s leadership on trade ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi hails UAE’s leadership on trade as key to nation’s rise in ..

4 hours ago
 Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambi ..

Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambique

4 hours ago
 UAE ranks among top 10 countries in Global Soft Po ..

UAE ranks among top 10 countries in Global Soft Power Index 2023

4 hours ago
 American University of Sharjah to showcase climate ..

American University of Sharjah to showcase climate credentials in lead-up to COP ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.