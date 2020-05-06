Running in Parks Raises Risk of Spreading COVID-19 - Thai Public Health Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Individuals who decide to run in parks as social distancing measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 are relaxed may pose a significant infection risk, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for Thailand's coronavirus response center, said on Wednesday.

"Many people are asking to run in city parks, which reopened to the public on May 3, either wearing masks or not wearing them. We recommend that you do not run but walk. A running person can be dangerous for others if they are infected with the coronavirus disease," the spokesman said.

Those who run for exercise pose a greater risk of infecting others because of the strain it puts on the body, leading to heavier breathing, he added.

"It is impossible to run in masks. They reduce the airflow into the lungs and under such intense activity, a lack of air is simply dangerous. At the same time, it is known that because of the deeper breathing required when running, an infected person can transmit coronavirus at a distance of one to one and a half meters [3.

3-5 feet] in front of them and up to ten meters [33 feet] behind them," the spokesman said.

Wisanuyothin recommended that any runners ensure that they exercise in an area where there will be no-one 32 feet behind them.

According to the country's public health authorities on Wednesday, one new case of COVID-19 was reported over the preceding 24 hours, raising the overall case total to 2,989. In total, 55 people have died and 2,761 individuals have been discharged.

On Sunday, several social distancing measures imposed to curb the spread of the disease were relaxed amid the drop in new daily cases. Markets, street food stalls, small restaurants, hairdressers, as well as parks and outdoor sports facilities were allowed to reopen as part of the partial easing of the country's lockdown.