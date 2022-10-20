(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Japan's Fukuoka Airport closed one of its runway on Thursday as a light aircraft damaged its wheel after landing without apparent reason, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The light, single-engine aircraft with four people on board took off from Chofu Airport in Tokyo earlier in the day, according to the media outlet.

The incident took place at around 15:00 local time (06:00 GMT), when the plane got a flat tire after landing at Fukuoka Airport. There was reportedly no fire.

As a result of the incident, no one was injured, according to media reports

The airport authorities however decided to close the runway for 35 minutes for undisclosed reasons. The circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated, according to the news agency.