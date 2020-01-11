UrduPoint.com
Ruptly Cameraman Safaa Ghali Killed In Iraq - RT Chief Editor

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 31 seconds ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 08:51 PM

Ruptly Cameraman Safaa Ghali Killed in Iraq - RT Chief Editor

Safaa Ghali, a stringer for the Ruptly video agency, which is a project of the RT broadcaster, was killed in Iraq by militants, Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Safaa Ghali, a stringer for the Ruptly video agency, which is a project of the RT broadcaster, was killed in Iraq by militants, Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said on Saturday.

"Unidentified armed men killed our stringer cameraman Safaa Ghali. Safaa has been actively filming materials in the region for our video agency Ruptly," Simonyan said on Telegram.

She added that the agency would do its best to help Ghali's family.

