Ruptly Stringer Beaten Up in Ukraine After Interviewing Passers-by on Victory Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) A stringer from the Ruptly video news agency was beaten up in Ukraine after he went around asking citizens about their opinion on Victory Day, Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said.

"Nationalists in Ukraine beat up our stringer from Ruptly after he interviewed passers-by about their attitude to Victory Day," Simonyan wrote on her Telegram channel, adding that it is now very dangerous to work in Ukraine, particularly on Victory Day, if you are employed by Russia-affiliated media.

Celebrations were held in Russia and many other countries on Sunday to mark the 76th anniversary of victory in World War II.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his speech at the Victory Parade in Moscow on Sunday that modern followers of Nazi killing squad members continue attempts to rewrite WWII history.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Govorit Moskva radio station on Sunday that neo-Nazism has been "rearing its head" in Europe, including in Ukraine and some Baltic states.

Many European countries mark Victory Day on May 8, but in Russia and some other countries it is traditionally celebrated on the ninth, since, according to Moscow time, the end of war agreement came into effect one minute after midnight on May 9, 1945.