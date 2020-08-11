Ruptly Stringer Released From Detention Center in Minsk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) A female stringer associated with the Russian Ruptly video news agency, who was detained while covering protests against the Belarusian presidential election results in Minsk, has been released, the RT broadcaster said on Tuesday.

The journalist was detained on Sunday, and Ruptly was unable to contact her for more than a day.

Meanwhile, there is still no information about two other Ruptly stringers, who were detained while covering the opening of polling stations in Belarus on Sunday.

Belarus has been engulfed in civil unrest starting Sunday night after the preliminary results showed incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning over 80 percent of the vote. Opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya refused to recognize the results, and her office claimed that she had secured between 70 and 90 percent of the ballots. Reporters of several Russian media outlets, including Sputnik Belarus, RT, Dozhd (also known as tv Rain), Meduza, and Daily Storm, have been detained during the protests.