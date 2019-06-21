Ruptly Video Agency Producer Hit by Rubber Bullet During Tbilisi Protests - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) A producer working with the Ruptly video agency has been injured by a rubber bullet as the Georgian special operations forces dispersed protesters rallying outside the parliament building in Tbilisi, the Russian RT broadcaster, which owns the agency, reported on Friday.

On Thursday, protesters launched a rally outside the parliament building in the Georgian capital against the participation of Russian delegates in the General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy. The producer was filming the rally for the live broadcast as he was hit by the rubber bullet. He said that the situation outside the parliament building was escalated at the moment.

"The special operations forces fired rubber bullets and used tear gas. I tried to film it then I suddenly felt sharp pain in my liver area. It was a rubber bullet. I checked it with my hands. There was blood. I immediately called the ambulance," the producer said, as quoted by RT.

Meanwhile, the Russian Gazeta.ru news outlet reported, that one of its correspondents had been affected by the tear gas during the rallies in Tbilisi.

On Thursday, the protesters were joined by opposition demonstrators, calling on the government and the parliament speaker, to step down. The protests were subsequently dispersed by security forces, which used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons to suppress the rally.

Nearly 70 people have asked for medical assistance in the wake of the Tbilisi rally, according to Former Georgian Health Minister Davit Sergeenko, who visited hospitals where those injured were taken.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Moscow was outraged by the actions of the protesters who disrupted the interparliamentary meeting in Tbilisi. The Russian lower house speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, noted that the actions of the Georgian leadership during the forum violated the norms of holding international events.