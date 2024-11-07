Rural vote helps thrust Trump back to presidency

Erie, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Rural voters helped propel Donald Trump to a resounding victory, providing a boost as he outperformed pollster predictions and his past performances at the ballot box.

Painting a picture of a neglected US heartland overlooked by urban elites, Trump's campaign placed rural Americans at the heart of its divisive effort to whip up support.

In the northwestern tip of Pennsylvania, Erie County has boomeranged between Democrat and Republican candidates in the last three elections and went firmly for Trump this year.

Trump's support among rural voters dipped between his win in 2016 and his 2020 defeat, but it rebounded handily with the Republican securing 63 percent of votes cast by the group nationally, according to a CNN exit poll.

The chair of the Erie County Republican Party in swing state Pennsylvania told AFP that rural voters were motivated by economic issues -- specifically the cost of gas and grocery price inflation -- to vote for Trump.

"If anybody votes for Trump I think it's because of the economy," Tom Eddy said as the scale of Trump's victory became apparent, adding that only those who had a grievance with Trump voted for Harris.

He said turnout in one precinct was almost 90 percent, while in another Republican votes outnumbered Democratic by three to one.