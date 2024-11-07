Open Menu

Rural Vote Helps Thrust Trump Back To Presidency

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Rural vote helps thrust Trump back to presidency

Erie, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Rural voters helped propel Donald Trump to a resounding victory, providing a boost as he outperformed pollster predictions and his past performances at the ballot box.

Painting a picture of a neglected US heartland overlooked by urban elites, Trump's campaign placed rural Americans at the heart of its divisive effort to whip up support.

In the northwestern tip of Pennsylvania, Erie County has boomeranged between Democrat and Republican candidates in the last three elections and went firmly for Trump this year.

Trump's support among rural voters dipped between his win in 2016 and his 2020 defeat, but it rebounded handily with the Republican securing 63 percent of votes cast by the group nationally, according to a CNN exit poll.

The chair of the Erie County Republican Party in swing state Pennsylvania told AFP that rural voters were motivated by economic issues -- specifically the cost of gas and grocery price inflation -- to vote for Trump.

"If anybody votes for Trump I think it's because of the economy," Tom Eddy said as the scale of Trump's victory became apparent, adding that only those who had a grievance with Trump voted for Harris.

He said turnout in one precinct was almost 90 percent, while in another Republican votes outnumbered Democratic by three to one.

Related Topics

Vote Trump Price Erie Gas 2016 2020 (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: ..

Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi

1 hour ago
 Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram

Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised ..

Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming

14 hours ago
 China congratulates Trump on election victory

China congratulates Trump on election victory

14 hours ago
Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full ..

Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress

14 hours ago
 Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day

Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day

14 hours ago
 'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says af ..

'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..

14 hours ago
 Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing

Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing

14 hours ago
 As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government fa ..

As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform

14 hours ago
 Football: UEFA Europa League results

Football: UEFA Europa League results

14 hours ago

More Stories From World