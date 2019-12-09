(@FahadShabbir)

Margarita Pakhnotskaya, deputy head of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), told Sputnik, following the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) decision to ban Russia from from competing in major international sporting events, that it was time for all concerned parties to learn from this experience and move on

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Margarita Pakhnotskaya, deputy head of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), told Sputnik, following the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) decision to ban Russia from from competing in major international sporting events, that it was time for all concerned parties to learn from this experience and move on.

On Monday, the WADA Executive Committee unanimously endorsed a recommendation by its Compliance Review Committee to ban Russia from hosting and competing in major international sporting events for four years after it manipulated laboratory data handed over to the agency's investigator.

"Firstly, we all need to make some conclusions [from the WADA situation], especially those who are making decision on how to react. Secondly, we must figure out where to go from here," the deputy head said, adding that the time for making errors had gone.