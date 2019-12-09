UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RUSADA Deputy Head On WADA's Russia Ban: Everyone Needs To Draw Conclusions, Move On

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 05:29 PM

RUSADA Deputy Head on WADA's Russia Ban: Everyone Needs to Draw Conclusions, Move On

Margarita Pakhnotskaya, deputy head of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), told Sputnik, following the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) decision to ban Russia from from competing in major international sporting events, that it was time for all concerned parties to learn from this experience and move on

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Margarita Pakhnotskaya, deputy head of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), told Sputnik, following the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) decision to ban Russia from from competing in major international sporting events, that it was time for all concerned parties to learn from this experience and move on.

On Monday, the WADA Executive Committee unanimously endorsed a recommendation by its Compliance Review Committee to ban Russia from hosting and competing in major international sporting events for four years after it manipulated laboratory data handed over to the agency's investigator.

"Firstly, we all need to make some conclusions [from the WADA situation], especially those who are making decision on how to react. Secondly, we must figure out where to go from here," the deputy head said, adding that the time for making errors had gone.

Related Topics

World Russia All From

Recent Stories

UAE President appoints new FNC Secretary-General

1 minute ago

Despite rise in literacy in Pakistan, only 1 in 5 ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister inaugurates Pakistan’s first S&T ..

8 minutes ago

11th UVAS Convocation on 12th December

10 minutes ago

Doctors recommend Nawaz Sharif to go to the US for ..

12 minutes ago

England women beat Pakistan women by 75 runs

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.